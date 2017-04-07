Hyundai and Kia to recall 171,348 cars in South Korea

Models subject to the recall are Grandeur HG, Sonata YF, K7 VG, K5 TF, Sportage SL with a Theta 2-liter turbo and 2.4-liter gasoline direct injection made between July 2009 and August 2013.
A total of 112,670 units of the Grandeur along with 6,092 Sonatas, 34,153 K7s, 13,032 K5s, 5,401 Sportages are subject to the recall, marking the third-biggest recall in the past five years.
|Hyundai Motor Group headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Korea Transportation Safety Authority confirmed three reports of a malfunctioning engine, including the K5 2.0 T-GDI catching fire reported in October.
Hyundai Motor had recalled some 470,000 units in the US due to faulty Theta 2 engine in 2015. The automaker then said there were no flaws in automobiles with the engine sold here.
“Defects found in recalled vehicles in the US in 2015 are different from the latest defects found. We were unaware of malfunctions in the local engine back then,” Hyundai Motor said.
The ministry plans to end all investigations of the defect and evaluate the propriety of the recall plan, as the carmaker voluntarily submitted the plan earlier this week, the ministry said.
The ministry, however, will carry out a separate investigation to look into whether Hyundai Motor had intentionally hid or scaled down defects on grounds that the latest recall is linked to the transparency of the production process.
The carmaker will first look into the defects before carrying out a recall from May 22 at Hyundai and Kia Motors service centers for free of charge.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)