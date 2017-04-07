[Weekender] Rising market shields consumers from fine dust

Fighting pollution is no longer a seasonal task, and consumers are now preparing for an ongoing war against fine dust.According to South Korea’s biggest discount store chain E-mart, sales of air purifiers increased on-year by 86.1 percent during the week of March 17 to 23. Masks registered a 21 percent on-year increase in the same week.Due to popular demand, online retailer Coupang has created a “Spring Season Fine Dust Impenetrable Defense” category that consists of 170 products, ranging from vacuum cleaners, dust-proof bed linens and curtains, and individualized hygiene supplies.As the anti-dust market grows conspicuously, companies are diversifying products and service offerings to cater to different needs of customers. Products that are more practical, personalized, and even fashionable are on the rise, offering consumers more than mere protection.Domestic manufacturers of air purifiers, such as Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Winix and Coway, are providing various options to attract more consumers.While LG Electronics’ PuriCare, one of the most expensive air purifiers, costs just above 1 million won ($880), there are also smaller models targeting single-person households and that can manage areas up to 30 to 40 square meters, such as Winix’s Zero air purifier.There are even portable air purifiers that can be connected through USB ports. ATNS Group’s air purifier brand Clair has come up with Clair B, an air purifier that looks like a tumbler and can be connected to a laptop.Rental services are also becoming increasingly popular. At a monthly cost of around 20,000 won to 50,000 won, providers offer not just the apparatus itself, but maintenance services such as filter cleaning and exchanges.Customers are also in search for products to keep them safe outdoors.GS25 said sales of functionality masks have increased significantly over the years: 119.4 percent on-year in 2013, 72.3 percent in 2014, 151.8 percent in 2015 and 20.1 percent in 2016.“Masks that used to be popular only during the winter and yellow dust seasons are now in high demand throughout the year,” said the company.Aside from functionality masks, such as the Welkeeps KF94 Yellow Dust Protection Mask and Kleenex Yellow Dust Mask Plus, SG Safety Corp. adds a fashionable touch to its nano-filtered Filtson Black Fashion Mask.Last month, sports casual brand The North Face released a series of Anti Yellow Dust Jackets made of fabric that reduces static electricity, and consequently the absorption of fine dust.Even in the cosmetics industry, products that help protect the skin against fine dust are popular. Laneige’s All Day Anti Pollution Defensor claims to allow the skin to repel dust through “magnetic polarity.”Air purifying plants are also in demand.“Our air purifying plants, about the size of your palm, do not take up much space and clean the air while brightening the interior,” said E-Land Retail’s household goods brand Butter.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)