[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

The Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival will be held in the area of Jeonnong-ro and the entrance of Jeju National University.The peak of the King Cherry Tree blossoms lasts for only two to three days, but the beautiful blossoms can be seen for weeks, until April 9.There is no admission fee.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 or visit www.visitjeju.net. Both provide information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Shinan Tulip Festival is held annually at Sinan-gun, South Jeolla Province.Every year, the festival showcases up to 3 million tulips and present various events across the town. It is being held from April 7 to April 16 this year.The event is open to all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 or visit the homepage (eng.shinan.go.kr). Both provide information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. It is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with all types of flowers. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information on admission fees is available on the official website -- www.seoulland.co.kr. Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, is hosting the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival in April.The festival is being held from Saturday to April 30, during which visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions and enjoy the spring scenery.There is no admission fee, aside from separate charges for hands-on programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. You can also visit www.slowcitywando.com for information provided in Korean.The annual Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the center of Gyeongpodae Pavilion in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, when cherry blossoms on trees on the 4.3-kilometer path around Gyeongpoho Lake are in full bloom.During the festival, various cultural events and flower exhibitions are held.The event is being held through Wednesday, and is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. Information in Korean is available at www.gpfestival.kr.