VIXX’s rapper Ravi surprises fans with 'Lucid Dream' mixtape release

Cover image for Ravi’s “Lucid Dream” (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Ravi of boy band VIXX caught fans off-guard with a pleasant surprise of an unscheduled release of his mixtape titled “Lucid Dream,” Friday.The song, also featuring rapper Microdot, was released at midnight via YouTube and SoundCloud. Its title conveys a message of “being able to accomplish anything one sets his mind on,” according to his agency Jellyfish Entertainment.The 24-year-old has been working to hone his skills as not only a rapper, but also a producer. He has participated as a producer in all the songs for “Beautiful Liar,” the debut EP for VIXX’s sub-unit VIXX LR in 2015, and released his first mixtape “R.EBIRTH” in March.He also participated in producing and writing songs for his solo debut EP “R.EAL1ZE”VIXX is slated to launch the VIXX V Festival in May to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the group. As part of the project, it will hold a concert at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul from May 12-14.Tickets open to the public Thursday at Melon Ticket at 8 p.m. Members of the fan club will get a chance to book tickets early, on Tuesday at 8 p.m.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)