[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

The Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge tea house, located on the 24th floor, reopened Monday, offering quality dishes and beverages to customers. With spectacular views of the city, The Lounge features traditional tea, modern cuisine and desserts from 9 a.m. to midnight. The green teas come from tea estates on Jeju Island, Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, and Boseong, South Jeolla Province, while executive chef Federico Heinzmann and his team use seasonal specialties for various dishes and desserts. Ingredients include abalone, octopus, scallops, sea urchin and oysters caught right from the sea every day.For information and reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205~6 or Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.The Conrad Seoul is offering a spring seasonal package for guests planning a picnic to parks in Yeouido for cherry blossoms until May 31. The package includes a one-night stay in a room with a view of the Han River, Yeouido Park and Yunjung-ro, a picturesque street lined with cherry blossom trees.Guests will receive a picnic set of sandwiches freshly prepared daily by the hotel chefs, drinks for two and a mat designed by the hotel. It includes free parking.For reservations and information, call (02) 6137-7777 or visit www.conradseoul.com.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant is offering bigeye tuna in a multicourse set menu throughout April. The meal starts with an appetizer of diced tuna, avocado, natto and steamed egg custard with sea urchin.Akami, fatty tuna, sea bream, halibut and shellfish sashimi are served with a grilled miso-flavored cod, followed by prawn tempura and spring vegetables. Akami, fatty tuna and tuna roll sushi are served with a soup of bamboo shoots and wakame seaweed. Sliced fresh fruit is served as dessert. Bigeye tunas are caught in deep cold waters and have a higher fat content than yellowfin tunas, making them ideal for sushi and sashimi.For information and reservations, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a package for children under 12 with activities using Lego bricks and Nintendo games, access to a swimming pool and meals from April 29 to May 6.There are two options for the package. The fun option -- starting from 270,000 won -- includes a one-night stay in a guest room, breakfast buffet for two adults and free access to the Brick Zone and Nintendo Play Zone. The full option -- starting from 390,000 won -- includes all of the fun options, plus a dinner buffet for two adults.For information and reservations, call (032) 745-1000 or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.com.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a spring package ideal for relaxation through May 31.The package includes a one-night stay in a room with breakfast for two at restaurant Feast. Sweet desserts made of fresh strawberries are available in the room and guests have access to a swimming pool and gym.The price starts from 250,000 won. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100.