[Box Office] Movies in theaters

Mi-hee (Kim Yun-jin) is a mother of two boys living in an old house on a quiet hill with an abusive new husband (Jo Jae-yoon). Strange events start to occur in the house. Mi-hee and her children are visited one night by a violent, unidentifiable being, and she begins to feel a dark presence in the basement of the house. All the while, tension between her children and husband continue to mount.Kang-soo (Kim Nam-gil) is an insurance company employee struggling to come to terms with his wife’s illness and subsequent death. He spends his days listlessly fact-checking insurance claims, visiting patients at hospitals to check if their injuries are real. He comes across Mi-so (Chun Woo-hee), a blind woman who has fallen into a vegetative state after an accident.University student Lee Min-jae (Im Si-wan), struggling in poverty, seeks out loan brokerage services. The head of the operation is Jang Seok-goo (Jin Goo), who helps people fabricate documents and identities in order to obtain loans they would not qualify for. The two, both savvy at reading people and with a knack for numbers, eventually team up to funnel huge sums of fraudulent loans.Ik-ho (Han Suk-kyu) reigns as the king at a local prison whose inmates escape at night to commit undetectable crimes throughout the country. Former police officer Yoo-geon (Kim Rae-won), accused of a hit-and-run, burying evidence and bribery, becomes incarcerated there. Ik-ho sees a potential criminal mastermind in Yoo-geon’s ruthless grit and temper. Together, the two begin to plan a grand plot.