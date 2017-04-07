UN Security Council adopts statement condemning NK missile launch

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Security Council chamber at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (Yonhap)

UN Security Council adopts statement condemning NK missile launchThe UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a statement strongly condemning North Korea's latest missile launch.It was the fourth time the Security Council has adopted a press statement on North Korea.The statement denounced the North's missile launch, which took place on Tuesday Korean time, as a grave violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban Pyongyang from any ballistic missile activity because the technology could be used in making nuclear missiles.In Tuesday's launch, the missile flew about 60 km before crashing into the East Sea.US officials reportedly determined that the missile was a medium-range Scud ER and suffered an in-flight failure.The launch came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump holds summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping where how to deal with the North is expected to be a key topic. (Yonhap)