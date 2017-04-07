Renault Samsung, BMW, Nissan order recalls over faulty parts

BMW, Renault Samsung Motors Co. and six other carmakers have ordered a recall of certain cars with faulty parts, the government said Friday.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said BMW, Renault Samsung, Volkswagen AG, Audi AG, Volvo, Nissan Motor Co., Porsche and Honda Motor Co. plan to recall a combined 18,181 units starting this month, the ministry said in a statement. The recall involves 37 different models made by the companies.



Renault Samsung Motors' SM6 sedan (Yonhap file photo)

The affected vehicles include Renault Samsung's flagship SM6 sedan, BMW's X6 xDrive30d, Volkswagen's Passat CC four-door coupe, Volvo's XC90, Nissan's Murano hybrid SUV and Porsche's 718 Boxster, it said.Starting Friday, the owners of the cited cars can visit designated repair and service centers for replacements of their cars' faulty parts free of charge. (Yonhap)