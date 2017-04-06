Seoul expresses 'deep' concerns over suspected chemical attack in Syria

South Korea has expressed "deep" concerns over the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria which has led to dozens of civilian deaths.



Some 90 people were killed by the suspected chemical weapons Tuesday in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun in northern Syria.



"We stress that in any case, the use of chemical weapons is not tolerable under international law," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a commentary.



South Korea will closely cooperate with the international community to eradicate the use of chemical weapons, it said.



In February, Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader, was killed in Malaysia after two Asian women smeared the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on his face.



If the incident in Syria is confirmed as a chemical weapon attack, it would be one of the worst cases of chemical weapon use in Syria. (Yonhap)