Will Hotel Shilla put end to downward spiral?

Local analysts Thursday pinned hopes on Samsung Group’s affiliate devoted to duty-free shops and accommodations, as it won a license for a duty-free shop selling perfumes, cosmetics, fashion items and accessories at Hong Kong Chek Kap Kok International Airport the previous day.
“The business expansion is expected to allow Hotel Shilla to minimize geopolitical risk,” Yang said. “Despite China’s recent travel curb on Korea, local duty-free shop operators have maintained competitive prices.”
Another securities firm, Mirae Asset Daewoo, kept the target price at 62,000 won. The figure remained flat compared to the previous quarter, for the first time in six quarters, ending its consecutive drop.
Hotel Shilla’s stock had plummeted over the past two years due to factors such as the outbreak of the Middle East respiratory syndrome in May 2015. Its stock stood at 118,500 won in June 1, 2015 and has rarely seen a drastic upward turn since then.
The analysts’ anticipation came in line with Hotel Shilla’s third opening of a duty-free store at international airports at home and abroad, following stores in Singapore Changi International Airport in 2014 and in Incheon Airport in 2008.
As of 2016, some 70.5 million passengers moved through the Hong Kong airport, while 58.7 million people and 57.7 million were in transit at the airports in Singapore and Incheon, respectively, in 2016, according to data from each airport.
Hotel Shilla is poised to open a duty-free shop in the downtown Shinjuku district of Tokyo on April 27.
