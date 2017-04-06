LG G6 goes on sale in US

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics’ new flagship smartphone G6 is set to venture into the global market, starting with North America on Friday. The global launch of the G6 comes around a month after hitting the Korean market on March 10.“The G6 is to go on sale in North America on Friday via 11 mobile carriers including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile and US Cellular. The phone is also available in Canada on the same day,” LG said Thursday.Verizon set the price of the G6 at $672, $120 cheaper than the 899,800 won ($795) here. The price is also around $50 cheaper than Verizon’s Galaxy S8.As for AT&T, the price of the G6 will be $720, $80 cheaper than the price in Korea. It is also $30 cheaper than the Galaxy S8.The Korean smartphone maker said it plans to gradually launch the flagship phone in around 200 countries including those in Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.LG’s handset rival Samsung Electronics also starts taking preorders for its premium phones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, in Korea on Friday.The two handsets will be available via local telecom operators KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus for 935,000 won and 990,000 won, respectively. The most premium Galaxy S8 Plus variant with 6 gigabytes of RAM will be sold for 1.15 million won.The Galaxy S8 comes in three colors -- midnight black, orchid gray and arctic silver -- while the Galaxy S8 Plus comes in coral blue and orchid gray. The Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 gigabytes of RAM will only come in midnight black.Customers who preorder the new handsets can use them on April 18, three days prior to the official launch date. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will officially be launched on April 21 in Korea, the US and Canada.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)