Hyundai, Kia Motors‘ eco-friendly car sales rise

Hyundai's Ioniq hybrid car (Yonhap file photo)

Hyundai and Kia sold an accumulated 509,645 eco-friendly vehicles worldwide between 2009 and last March, the companies said Thursday.A total of 201,785 units were sold in the domestic market and 307,860 units overseas in the cited period, the automaker said.By car type, hybrid models were the most popular, with sales of 470,903 units, followed by 33,443 electric vehicles and 4,549 plug-in-hybrids, the company said.The two automakers currently offer 12 eco-friendly vehicles consisting of six hybrid models -- Ioniq, Sonata, Grandeur, Niro, K5, K7 -- three EVs -- Iconiq, Soul, Ray -- two plug-in-hybrids and one fuel cell electric vehicle.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)