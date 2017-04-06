Hyundai, Kia Motors‘ eco-friendly car sales rise

A total of 201,785 units were sold in the domestic market and 307,860 units overseas in the cited period, the automaker said.
|Hyundai's Ioniq hybrid car (Yonhap file photo)
By car type, hybrid models were the most popular, with sales of 470,903 units, followed by 33,443 electric vehicles and 4,549 plug-in-hybrids, the company said.
The two automakers currently offer 12 eco-friendly vehicles consisting of six hybrid models -- Ioniq, Sonata, Grandeur, Niro, K5, K7 -- three EVs -- Iconiq, Soul, Ray -- two plug-in-hybrids and one fuel cell electric vehicle.
