Ex-2NE1 member Gong Minzy to release first solo album

Gong Minzy, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group 2NE1, will put out her solo debut album this month, her agency said Thursday.Gong will upload the EP album "Minzy Work 01 Uno" on local music streaming sites at 12 p.m. on April 17, Music Works said.This will be her first album since she bolted from 2NE1 in April last year, a month before her contract with YG Entertainment expired. 2NE1 ultimately broke up in November of that year following a successful eight-year run."Uno," the Spanish word for "one," stands for the singer's ambition for a new beginning, according to the agency.The album has the singer's first self-composed song featuring rappers Park Jae-bum and Flowsik. (Yonhap)