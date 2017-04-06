Kumho Tire wins Red Dot Design Award for 6th year

Kumho Tire, South Korea’s No. 2 tire maker, was crowned at Germany’s Red Dot Design Award 2017 for the sixth consecutive year, the company said Thursday. This year’s citation was for its latest high performance premium SUV tire Crugen HP71.
Kumho Tire’s six-year straight recognition at the awards is a record among local tire makers, the company highlighted.
|The Crugen HP71 was crowned in the product category of the Red Dot Design Award 2017. (Kumho Tire)
The Crugen HP71 was nominated in the product category of the award, which is divided into three categories -- product, communication and concept.
The Red Dot Design Award one of the world’s three major design awards along with Germany’s International Forum Design and International Design Excellence Award held in the US.
Kumho Tire also emphasized that next generation rubber compound and high quality materials used in the product enables 20 percent enhanced resistance to abrasion on snowy roads. In terms of design, the tire maker used its premium hologram technique for the first time.
The award winning product will be up for exhibition at Red Dot Design Museums located in Germany and Singapore, the company said.
