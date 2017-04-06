Kumho Tire wins Red Dot Design Award for 6th year

Kumho Tire, South Korea’s No. 2 tire maker, was crowned at Germany’s Red Dot Design Award 2017 for the sixth consecutive year, the company said Thursday. This year’s citation was for its latest high performance premium SUV tire Crugen HP71.



Kumho Tire’s six-year straight recognition at the awards is a record among local tire makers, the company highlighted.



The Crugen HP71 was crowned in the product category of the Red Dot Design Award 2017. (Kumho Tire)