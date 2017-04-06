Luxury hotels offer spring packages that fete cherry blossoms

Conrad Seoul

Conrad Seoul‘s Blooming days package

Grand Hyatt Seoul

Sheraton Grand Incheon’s Cherry Blossom and Songdo Package

With the blooming flowers and warm breezes reminding us that spring has arrived, high-end hotels in Seoul located in areas known for cherry blossoms present room packages for guests to enjoy the season.Conrad Seoul in Yeouido -- one of go-to spots in Seoul for cherry blossom viewing -- has introduced the “Blooming Days” package, suitable particularly for picnic-goers.The package offers one night’s stay a in a luxury room with view of the Han River, Yeouido Park and Yunjung-no, a picturesque street lined with cherry trees.“Blooming Days” package includes a picnic set filled with sandwiches, made fresh each day by the hotel’s chefs, and drinks for two along with a picnic-bag and picnic mat specially designed by Conrad Seoul. Guests can pick a sandwich of choice and a coffee or fresh fruit juice at Conrad Seoul’s casual Cafe 10G.Complimentary parking service is included.The package is available until May 1. For more information, visit www.conradseoul.com or call the hotel at (02)6137-7777. Stand-alone picnic sets are also available at Cafe 10G at 39,000 won ($34.6).Across the river from Conrad Seoul, Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu is offering “Spring Afternoon” package through April 28.It includes one night accommodation along with an afternoon tea buffet with desserts, tea, or cafe at The Gallery, where all-day lounge cafe will be filled with cherry blossoms. Access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center is also included.The package starts at 232,000 won for two people, including tax and service charge. Guests can make inquiries or reservations at (02) 799-8888 or by visiting seoul.grand.hyatt.com.Among the most famous spot for tourists is the shopping district in Dongdaemum, sitting in the very heart of the city, and JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is offering an urban getaway in its “Cherry Pink” package.Available until June 30, it provides one night in the deluxe room, breakfast for two at Tavolo 24, an in-room travel kit, a bottle of Vilarnau Brut Reserva Rose wine, cherry blossom macarons from Executive Chef Michel Eschmann, and a 20 percent saving on treatments at Club 501’s Provence Spa by L’Occitane.Guests choosing the package can also use the hotel’s indoor swimming pool.The package starts at 320,000 won, plus tax and service charge.For more information, call (02) 2276-3366 or visit jwmarriottddm.com.Millennium Seoul Hilton allows guests to choose from several room packages that come with free internet access, two complimentary bottles of water, and complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool.This includes Milton Kid Package at 270,000 won -- which comes with a Milton eco bag, 10 pieces of organic candies, deluxe city view room, and is available until June 25 -- and Weekend Delight 1 at 230,000 won -- which also has deluxe city view room with a complimentary macaron, tea or coffee and is available until May 27 on Friday or Saturday nights only.The hotel’s proximity to Namsan makes it an ideal place for those who enjoy a casual walk.Reservation and inquiries can be made at (02)317-3000.Hotels in the gateway city of Incheon also offer spring packages.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located within 30 minutes to major cherry blossom spots in nearby Incheon, presents “Cherry Blossom and Songdo Package.”The package consists of a one night stay at the deluxe city view room, cherry blossom sushi bento and seafood nabe for two people, a LonelyPlanet Incheon Tour Guide and access to the fitness center and indoor swimming pool. It also has the tour guide brochure for shooting locations for the popular Korean drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.”The package is open until April 20 at 214,000 won, not including service charge and V.A.T. For more information, call (032) 835-1004.Another Incheon-based hotel Grand Hyatt Incheon has a “Park, Stay, Fly” package at 160,000 won, exclusive of taxes.This is targeted particularly for those planning a family trip to beaches, according to the hotel.It includes one night’s accommodation, free access to the children’s pool and playground, extended checkout until 4 p.m. and seven days free parking. For more information, call (032)745-1000 or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.kr.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)