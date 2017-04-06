Korea to improve market accessibility for foreign investors

South Korea is committed to improving accessibility for foreign investors, by encouraging its financial markets to meet global standards, the head of the nation's financial regulator said Thursday.



Yim Jong-yong, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, made the remarks during a meeting to review the goal of establishing Korea as a regional financial hub.





So far, the government has put its priority on attracting branch offices of global financial firms to South Korea.But, Yim said the government will focus on increasing market accessibility for foreign investors by applying the same regulations for both foreign and domestic financial firms."We will improve our financial system to meet global standards," Yim was quoted as saying in a statement released by the FSC. (Yonhap)