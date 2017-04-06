GFriend to hold fan meeting in Bangkok

GFriend (Source Music)

K-pop group GFriend is seeking to expand its global popularity by holding a fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.According to its agency Source Music, the six-member team will hold “Fan Meeting in Bangkok 2017” at the Muangthai GMM Livehouse at Central World. During the event, GFriend will perform its hit songs live and communicate with Thai fans in various segments.“GFriend has been garnering a lot of attention in overseas markets. We’ve decided on a fan meeting abroad to repay their love and support,” said an official from Source Music.GFriend is slated to hold a similar fan event in Taiwan in July, which the agency said will be followed by fan-related events and activities in other countries.The group on Sunday held its first fan meeting in Seoul, which lasted for three hours. It followed last month’s release of GFriend’s fourth EP “The Awakening” which saw the group shed its girl-next-door image for a more “mature” look.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)