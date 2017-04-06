Park Chan-wook honored at Brussels film fest

Park Chan-wook attends the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival on Tuesday. (Korean Cultural Center Brussels)

Director Park Chan-wook was honored as one of the Knights of the Order of the Raven, in recognition of his achievements, at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival on Tuesday, the Korean Cultural Center Brussels announced Wednesday.The festival is spotlighting three film‘s by Park -- “Thirst” (2009), “I’m a Cyborg, but That’s Okay” (2006), “Lady Vengeance” (2005) -- this year.BIFFF is considered one of the world’s top three fantastic film festivals alongside Spain’s Sitges and Portugal’s Fantasporto festivals. Its 35th edition runs until April 16 featuring 170 films in the fantasy, horror, thriller and sci-fi genres from 39 countries.Park has been a fixture in the international film fest circuit since winning the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004 for the neo-noir “Oldboy.” Last year’s drama-thriller “The Handmaiden” screened at the Cannes, Toronto and Vancouver international film festivals, among others. Its lead actress Kim Min-hee won the best actress award at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.The Korean Cultural Center Brussels, an official partner of the event, held a Korean Film Night event Thursday.Also receiving the Knights of the Order of the Raven is Spanish film director Alejandro Amenabar, known for psychological thrillers such as “The Others” (2001) and “Regression” (2015).(doo@heraldcorp.com)