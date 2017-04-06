Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong referred to prosecutors for alleged drunk driving

Police said Thursday they have recently referred the drunk driving case involving popular singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong to the prosecution.
The member of the K-pop boy band SS501 was caught on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward around 1:55 a.m. on March 26, according to the Songpa Police Station.
Police recommended an indictment, sending the investigation result to the prosecution Monday, officials said.
|(Yonhap)
He had driven about 2 to 3 kilometers from a food alley near Jamsil Station in the ward. His blood alcohol content was 0.075 percent, a level that calls for his driver's license to be revoked.
He underwent a police investigation at the station around 7:10 a.m. the same day, five hours after returning home. Police said Kim did not deny the charge.
The 31-year-old, who served in the military from May 2015 to February this year, has been locked in a legal battle as his ex-girlfriend, identified only by her surname Choi, filed a suit in April 2015, seeking 1.6 billion won (US$1.45 million) in compensation. The plaintiff claimed that she miscarried his child in 2014 after being physically abused by Kim. (Yonhap)