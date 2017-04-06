Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong referred to prosecutors for alleged drunk driving

Police said Thursday they have recently referred the drunk driving case involving popular singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong to the prosecution.



The member of the K-pop boy band SS501 was caught on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward around 1:55 a.m. on March 26, according to the Songpa Police Station.



Police recommended an indictment, sending the investigation result to the prosecution Monday, officials said.





(Yonhap)

Kim was driving his car on his way home after having a drinking session with his acquaintances and passed out for about 15 minutes while waiting for the traffic light to change, police said. He woke up when police officers, who received a tip from a passer-by, knocked on the car's window.He had driven about 2 to 3 kilometers from a food alley near Jamsil Station in the ward. His blood alcohol content was 0.075 percent, a level that calls for his driver's license to be revoked.He underwent a police investigation at the station around 7:10 a.m. the same day, five hours after returning home. Police said Kim did not deny the charge.The 31-year-old, who served in the military from May 2015 to February this year, has been locked in a legal battle as his ex-girlfriend, identified only by her surname Choi, filed a suit in April 2015, seeking 1.6 billion won (US$1.45 million) in compensation. The plaintiff claimed that she miscarried his child in 2014 after being physically abused by Kim. (Yonhap)