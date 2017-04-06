Samsung to fund 40 projects to foster technology

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has selected 40 research projects which will be funded over the first half of 2017, in line with its move to secure key technologies.



Since 2013, Samsung has operated a program which funds key research in three fields -- basic science, material technology, and information-communications technology.



(Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant plans to allocate 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) throughout the 10-year program. So far, Samsung has supported 312 projects.The newly designated projects include research into the mechanism of maintaining a healthy brain as people get older which is being conducted by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.The tech giant is also supporting research into next-generation memory devices, along with knowhow to allow viewers to change TV screens through artificial intelligence. (Yonhap)