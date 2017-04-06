N. Korea 78% likely to conduct more missile tests in next 30 days: CSIS

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- North Korea is 78 percent likely to conduct missile launches in the next 30 days, a US think tank has predicted based on analysis of big data on the communist nation.



"Beyond Parallel," a North Korea analysis project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, made the prediction together with big data firm Predata after analyzing how often the North is discussed on the Internet in an effort to predict future possibilities, with a higher frequency meaning stronger "signals."





(Yonhap)

"A Predata-Beyond Parallel prediction indicates there is a 55 percent chance of North Korean missile tests taking place in the next 14 days. In the next 30 days, there is a 78 percent chance of North Korean missile tests," CSIS said in a report.The North carried out the latest missile launch on Wednesday morning local time, just days before US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold crucial first meetings where how to deal with the North is expected to be a key topic."We can expect more North Korean activity throughout April," CSIS said.