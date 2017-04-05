S. Korean women's football team wins Asian Cup qualifying opener in N. Kore...

G-Dragon to hold solo concert in June

Published : 2017-04-05 18:10
Updated : 2017-04-05 18:30

G-Dragon, the leader of K-pop megastar boy band Big Bang, will hold a solo concert on June 10.

Big Bang’s G-Dragon (Yonhap)

YG Entertainment made the announcement on Wednesday and released the concert poster on its official channel at 3 p.m.

The concert will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 10, where Big Bang held its “BIGBANG10 THE CONCERT: 0.TO.10 FINAL IN SEOUL” in January 2017.

Titled “G-Dragon 2017 Concert: Motae,” the concert will mark his third solo concert following “Shine a Light” in 2009 and “One of a Kind” in 2013. “Motae” can be translated as mother‘s womb.

The poster for G-Dragon’s Motae concert (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon has been preparing the release his solo album, whose exact date of release has not been confirmed yet.

First-ticket sales will begin on Auction at 8 p.m. on April 13.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)

