NK fires ballistic missile ahead of US-China summit

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday in an apparent show of force a day before the first summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, South Korea’s military said.The missile lifted off at 6:42 a.m. from a land-based facility near the eastern coastal city of Sinpo, home to the North’s submarine base. Having reached an altitude of 189 kilometers, the missile flew about 60 kilometers before falling into the East Sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.Based on initial analysis between South Korea and the US militaries, the missile is believed to be a KN-15 medium range ballistic missile -- otherwise known as Pukguksong-2 that the North launched for the first time in February, the JCS added.“Our assessment is that the missile fired today falls into the category of KN-15,” a JCS official told reporters under the condition of customary anonymity. “We believe the missile launch came in consideration of the scheduled US-China summit and gave the North an opportunity to check its missile capability.”The US Pacific Command also confirmed that the type of missile was a KN-15, adding that the launch “did not a pose a threat” to the US territory based on an intelligence assessment from North American Aerospace Defense Command.Whether the missile launch was a success or not is yet to be determined, the JCS official said, responding to the question over the missile’s shorter flight distance of 60 kilometers than its previous Pukgukgsong 2 missile, which flew about 500 kilometers.Some analysts suggested that the launch might be another attempt to develop a new ballistic missile, saying it was unusual for the North to fire a missile at a launch site near the coast, not an inland site at Banghyeon, North Pyongan Province, where the North test-fired Pukguksong 2 in February and intermediate-range Musudan missiles last year.The JCS, however, dismissed the possibility that the missile was a submarine-based ballistic one, saying it was launched from land-based site. Last year, the North successfully test-fired SLBM at a shipyard in Sinpo.“It is still too early to discuss whether the launch was a success or failure and whether the missile flied normally,” said the official. “It needs further analysis.”South Korea and Japan condemned it as a “flagrant and clear” violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles, which North Korea test-fired four times since Donald Trump took office in January.US State Secretary Rex Tillerson, who had hinted at taking “military options” against the North’s military provocations, issued a terse statement, saying “The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”Shortly after the missile launch Cheong Wa Dae convened a National Security Council meeting chaired by its chief Kim Kwan-jin. The attendants pledged a stern response against North Korea’s potential military provocation.“The missile launch constitutes a grave threat to the international community and poses a flagrant challenge to the UN security resolution on North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocation. For that, our government strongly condemns (the launch),” Seoul’s foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said.Describing the launch as a “major provocation,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government would “never tolerate” the North’s missile test and pledge to enhance security cooperation between Seoul, Japan and Washington.“North Korea’s missile launch is a major provocation to our security. It is intolerable,” the prime minister told reporters. “We believe North Korea would conduct another provocation. We will seek to come up with measures to protect the peoples’ lives working with the US and Korea.”By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)