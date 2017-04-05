EMO Hannover fair to host more than 2,000 international exhibitors

EMO Hannover 2017, the world’s largest trade fair for the metalworking sector, is gearing up to kick off in September to showcase the latest in machine technology worldwide, including roughly 1,200 exhibitors of Korea’s top industrial suppliers, its organizers said in Seoul on Wednesday.



Held as a worldwide platform for marketing innovations in production technology, this year’s fair will be returning to Hannover, Germany for the first time since 2013. The upcoming EMO will be held from Sept. 18 to 23, with more than 2,100 international companies from 43 countries expected to participate, the organizers said.





The EMO Hannover 2013 metalworking trade fair is held in Hannover, Germany. (EMO Hannover)