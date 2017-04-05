EMO Hannover fair to host more than 2,000 international exhibitors

EMO Hannover 2017, the world’s largest trade fair for the metalworking sector, is gearing up to kick off in September to showcase the latest in machine technology worldwide, including roughly 1,200 exhibitors of Korea’s top industrial suppliers, its organizers said in Seoul on Wednesday.
Held as a worldwide platform for marketing innovations in production technology, this year’s fair will be returning to Hannover, Germany for the first time since 2013. The upcoming EMO will be held from Sept. 18 to 23, with more than 2,100 international companies from 43 countries expected to participate, the organizers said.
|The EMO Hannover 2013 metalworking trade fair is held in Hannover, Germany. (EMO Hannover)
“This exhibition is expected to highlight hot issues such as intelligent production solutions, productivity and efficiency,” said Wilfried Schaefer, executive director of VDW, the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association, during a press conference at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.
“There has been an increase in the number of industries participating in the exhibition ... in particular, 25 percent of participants will be from Asian countries this year, up 5 percent compared to 2013,” Schafer added, noting that in 2013, EMO played host to around 2,200 Asian visitors, 900 of which were from Korea.
Under the theme of “connecting systems for intelligent production,” this year’s fair is expected to attract more than 145,000 visitors, 41 percent from outside of German, according to Schafer.
The upcoming trade fair will spotlight the metalworking industry and showcase a wide scope of today’s most highly innovative metalworking technology. While the principal focus of the EMO in Hannover is on metal-cutting and forming machine tools, production systems and high-precision tools, the fair will also be presenting the latest in machinery, efficient technical solutions, product-supportive services and sustainability in the production process.
“This is not just an exhibition to show off the latest in our country’s technology, this is also a way for us to promote Korea as a whole,” said Chris Maeng, IPR Forum chairman, one of the event’s organizers, adding that the EMO is one of the best opportunities for members of the domestic metal industry to network and expand the latest in technology solutions.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)