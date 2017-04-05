Hyundai Motor pulls ad from the O’Reilly Factor

Hyundai Motor Group has joined over a dozen global advertisers of Fox News’ flagship cable program “The O’Reilly Factor” pulling out from the show amid a series of sexual harassment claims filed against its host Bill O’Reilly.



“We had upcoming advertising spots on the show but are reallocating them due to the recent and disturbing allegations ... As a company we seek to partner with companies and programming that share our values of inclusion and diversity,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement on Wednesday.



Bill O’Reilly, a star host of Fox News’ flagship cable program “The O’Reilly Factor”. (Yonhap)