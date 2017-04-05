Hyundai Motor pulls ad from the O’Reilly Factor

Hyundai Motor Group has joined over a dozen global advertisers of Fox News’ flagship cable program “The O’Reilly Factor” pulling out from the show amid a series of sexual harassment claims filed against its host Bill O’Reilly.
“We had upcoming advertising spots on the show but are reallocating them due to the recent and disturbing allegations ... As a company we seek to partner with companies and programming that share our values of inclusion and diversity,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement on Wednesday.
|Bill O’Reilly, a star host of Fox News’ flagship cable program “The O’Reilly Factor”. (Yonhap)
“We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as we plan future advertising decisions.”
Hyundai Motor currently does not have any ad running on the show.
Their actions follow a New York Times report last week that said Fox and the channel’s star host had settled five sexual harassment complaints worth $13 million with female employees who have worked with O’Reilly over the past 15 years.
So far 21 companies, including German luxury Mercedes Benz and Hyundai Motor, have suspended commercials from the show, according to CNN.
Hyundai Motor had bought $102,902 worth of commercials in the past month and $913,445 in 2016, according to market researcher iSpot TV. Kia Motors, Hyundai Motor’s sister company, also bought ad spots totaling $644,788 last year.
The pullout is expected to deal a blow to the cable channel, as O’Reilly’s weeknight 8 p.m. program is a top cash cow for the channel.
The show produced over $178 million in ad revenue in 2015, said research firm Kantar Media.
According to research company Standard Media Index, advertisers paid an average of $14,000 for a 30 second ad spot on the program in February.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)