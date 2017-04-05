Incheon International Airport accepts bids for T2 duty-free

The bid for six duty-free areas included three licenses for large companies and three for small and medium-sized companies.
|A duty-free store is vacant after China’s travel ban to Korea went into effect. (Yonhap)
Lotte Duty Free, Korea‘s largest duty-free operator, submitted bids for each of the three slots reserved for large companies, alongside Shinsegae DF, Shilla Duty Free and Hanwha Galleria. Doosan, which was also mulling a bid, decided not to apply for a slot.
This is the first time duty-free bids for an airport will be conducted jointly between the airport corporation and the Korea Customs Service, per an agreement reached earlier this year.
After the operators submit their bids to Incheon Airport on Wednesday, they will apply for duty-free licenses from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday.
“Incheon Airport will decide the top two bids for each of the six slots, and the Korea Customs Service will make the final decisions for the operators,” a spokesman for Incheon Airport said.
Joint evaluation by Incheon Airport and the Korea Customs Service means that the criteria have changed. Unlike previous bids, when each operator’s rent offers to the airport played a critical role in the final decisions, the tenders will also have to satisfy community contribution criteria set by the Korea Customs Service including charitable contributions and efforts to promote products from small and mid-sized enterprises.
The changed evaluation process, along with worries of falling sales as Chinese tourists turn away from traveling to Korea amid tensions over a defense-related decision, is raising questions about the level of competition with regard to rent prices.
“Right now, we have to think about our pledges for potential community contributions in addition to the rent we would pay to the airport, so it‘s true that competition may not be as intense as before,” said a spokesperson for one duty-free company. “To be honest, I don’t know if anyone would be willing to offer a very high bid at this point knowing that sales are likely to stagnate for a while.”
A spokesman at another duty-free operator agreed and said, “Sales at downtown duty-free stores are being hit hard at the moment, and all of the bidders will probably be more cautious in offering their bid for the airport license.”
Unlike previous bids, this year‘s tender will take offers for just the first year of rent, rather than for the full five years allowed by the license. Incheon Airport’s minimum rent requirements for the bids currently total about 222.3 billion won ($197 million).
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)