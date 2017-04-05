Hyosung eyes global diaper market at Index 2017 exhibition

Hyosung promotes Creora products at the nonwoven fabrics exhibition in Shanghai, China, in May, 2015. (Hyosung Group)

Hyosung, the world’s largest spandex maker, said it will tap the growing global diaper market with its spandex products at the Index 2017 exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, running through Friday.At the world’s largest nonwoven fabrics exhibition, the South Korean company is aggressively promoting two kinds of spandex -- Creora Power Fit and Creora Comfort -- both of which are materials for diapers for both children and adults. Creora Power Fit is more resistant and difficult to stretch whereas Creora Comfort is for softer and more elastic diapers.Currently, Yuhan-Kimberly is the major diaper maker that uses Hyosung’s spandex product, while Hyosung looks to secure more contracts with global diaper manufacturers, a spokesperson for the company said.Also at the exhibition, the company is displaying a machine called Over End Take Off, which provides spandex fabric to a diaper. If a diaper maker uses the machine, it will be able to reduce the overall cost of diaper making by 15-20 percent because the manufacturing process does not have to stop when replacing the raw fabric, the company said.The volume of the global diaper market was $54.5 billion as of 2016, led by rapid growth in China and other Asian countries, Hyosung said. Due to aging societies in some countries, the market is seeing a surge in demand for adult diapers as well, it said.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)