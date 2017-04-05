Korea introduces easier, simpler investment for startups

South Korea on Wednesday announced measures to attract more investments into startups by removing stumbling blocks and fast-tracking processes.



During an economic meeting presided over by Deputy Prime Minister for Economy Yoo Il-ho, the government endorsed a set of eased regulations on startup investment and new investment instruments, which Seoul expects to attract not only domestic but also foreign investors.





Ministers discuss measures to boost investment in startups at a ministerial meeting held at the Seoul government complex in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)