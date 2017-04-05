Seoul stocks down 0.01% on foreign selling

LG prepares to enter ESS market in US

Published : 2017-04-05 14:21
Updated : 2017-04-05 16:56

LG Electronics said Wednesday it won safety certification from an Illinois-based institution for its energy storage system as part of preparations to enter the US market.

The company’s 1-megawatt ESS power conversion system has been certified by the American safety organization UL, winning the UL1741 certificate that is one of requirements for ESS suppliers in the US. 

LG’s 1-MW ESS PCS (LG Electronics)

LG is eyeing rapid growth of the US ESS market, which is forecast to expand from $445 million this year to $1.28 billion by 2021, according to renewable energy market watcher GTM Research.

The Korean electronics provider aims to start its ESS business in Guam, Hawaii and California, targeting high demand from power generators in the regions.

LG also passed frequency guidelines set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the US Federal Communications Commission, it said. 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

