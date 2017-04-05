Coupang opens organic food store

E-commerce company Coupang said Wednesday it has opened a new specialty store for healthful food and beverages.



“With a growing interest in healthy lifestyles, our customers are seeking more organic and eco-friendly products,” said Navid Veiseh, Coupang’s senior vice president of global e-commerce.



(Yonhap)

The newly launched category offers 6,000 food items from over 375 organic and natural goods brands, including Orga Whole Foods, Sangha Farm and Simply Organic.The store groups together healthful food products that had previously been scattered among Coupang’s existing categories.The organic store is broken down into fruits, vegetables, livestock products, fishery products, processed foods, health supplements and more to help customers easily find the products they need.For a limited time, Coupang is offering a 10 percent discount on all organic and eco-friendly products.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)