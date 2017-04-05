Seoul stocks down 0.01% on foreign selling

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Film

‘House of Disappeared’ invited to Far East Film Fest

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-05 15:47
Updated : 2017-04-05 15:47

Mystery-thriller flick “House of the Disappeared,” starring actress Kim Yun-jin and singer-actor Ok Taec-yeon, has been invited to the main competition category of the Far East Film Festival, the film’s distributor Peppermint & Company announced Wednesday.

“(The film) is a deep, striking psychological thriller-horror film,” said the festival’s executive director Sabrina Baracetti. “The film flows smoothly, but it is also straightforward. ... Kim Yun-jin’s performance of going back and forth between the younger and older Mi-hee (the main character) stands out.”

The film tells the story of a wife who loses her children and husband and is imprisoned for 25 years.

Kim Yoon-jin stars in “House of the Disappeared.” (Peppermint & Company)

Ok Taec-yeon stars in “House of the Disappeared.” (Peppermint & Company)

The annual film fest in Udine, Italy is dedicated to popular Asian cinema. It takes place April 21-29 this year.

Korean films that were previously screened there include Choi Dong-hoon’s “Assassination,” Woo Min-ho’s “Inside Men” and Jang Jae-hyun’s “The Priests.”

(doo@heraldcorp.com)




영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]