Jaguar Land Rover, Genie develop infotainment for connected cars

Jaguar Land Rover Korea has partnered Genie, a local music streaming service provider, to develop a new infotainment system for connected cars, the company said Wednesday.



Named Jaguar Land Rover Genie, the program is installed on the infotainment system of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and offers music streaming services when a mobile device is connected to the program via Bluetooth.



Genie's music services for the connected car market (Genie)

When connected, drivers can select music by touching the screen on the console, without having to use a smartphone while driving, a Genie official said.The program, similar to Apple Play, was developed as a joint project between the two companies over the last 10 months. It was unveiled at the Seoul Motor Show that kicked off last week.Starting with the All-new Discovery model, the program will be installed on other Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, officials said.Genie, formerly known as KT Music, said it would develop more music services for the fast-growing connected car market. According to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the market is expected to grow 25 percent a year on average, surpassing $133.5 billion in 2021. (christory@heraldcorp.com)