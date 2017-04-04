Actor Lee Joon-gi confirms relationship with actress Jeon Hye-bin

"Lee and Jeon developed into a couple in the first half of last year," Namoo Actors, which manages both stars, said, hours after an Internet-based newspaper reported that they are in their second year of dating secretly.
|(Instagram)
"The two first met while filming a television drama in 2014 and were a good friend to each other when rumors on their relationship emerged for the first time," the agency said in a press release.
"And then they came to realize that they have much in common as friends and a good feeling about each other. But they have been dating very cautiously since it took a long time before they came to convince themselves about the feeling," it added.
Lee, 35, and Jeon, 34, worked together for the 2014 KBS 2TV historical drama series "Joseon Gunman." (Yonhap)