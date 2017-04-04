Actor Lee Joon-gi confirms relationship with actress Jeon Hye-bin

(Instagram)

Popular actor Lee Joon-gi, who also has a large following in other Asian countries, is dating actress Jeon Hye-bin, their talent agency confirmed Tuesday."Lee and Jeon developed into a couple in the first half of last year," Namoo Actors, which manages both stars, said, hours after an Internet-based newspaper reported that they are in their second year of dating secretly."The two first met while filming a television drama in 2014 and were a good friend to each other when rumors on their relationship emerged for the first time," the agency said in a press release."And then they came to realize that they have much in common as friends and a good feeling about each other. But they have been dating very cautiously since it took a long time before they came to convince themselves about the feeling," it added.Lee, 35, and Jeon, 34, worked together for the 2014 KBS 2TV historical drama series "Joseon Gunman." (Yonhap)