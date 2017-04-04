Pro-Park supporter indicted over death of fellow protestor

The man, identified by his surname Jeong, is accused of hijacking a police bus and ramming it against bus barricades during a protest near Anguk Station on March 10. His action caused a 100-kilogram police speaker to fall and hit a fellow rally participant from the same group.
|A 66-year old pro-Park supporter, surnamed Jeong, hijacks a police bus during a rally following Park Geun-hye’s impeachment ruling on March 10. (Yonhap)
The victim, 72-year-old Kim Wan-sik, was rushed to Seoul National University Hospital, but was pronounced dead 80 minutes after arrival, due to fatal injuries on his skull and aorta.
Prosecutors said that Jeong has been charged with assault, obstruction of police duty, property damage, and the illegal use of a motor vehicle.
The police said that the act caused at least 8.54 million won ($7,632) in property damage.
Jeong fled the scene afterward, but was arrested in his house located in Dobong-gu, northeastern Seoul, on the same day.
Regarding the incident, pro-Park forces held a press conference Tuesday asserting police negligence contributed to Kim’s death. Attorney Kim Ki-soo, the spokesperson for the conference, said, “The police did not provide aid to the victim despite having been present at the scene for at least 10 minutes before retreating.”
Two pro-Park protestors, including Kim, died after sustaining fatal injuries from a rally following the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision to oust Park last month.
