Korean drugmakers to seek global partnerships at Seoul conference

South Korean pharmaceutical companies and global drugmakers will come together to discuss new business partnerships and “open innovation” at this year’s Korea Pharma Associations Conference in Seoul next week.



The KPAC will be held at the InterContinental Seoul Coex hotel from April 11-12 for some 400 attendees, according to the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association and the Korea Research-based Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the event’s co-organizers.



As one of the biggest pharma industry events of the year, the upcoming conference will center on the theme of “global partnering for open innovation.”





(123RF)

(KPAC)