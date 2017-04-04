Youth pioneer group launched to explore new export markets

The government said Tuesday it has launched a group of youths tasked with exploring business opportunities abroad to fuel exports of South Korean agricultural products.



The government has set a goal of farm product shipments at $7 billion this year, up from $6.5 billion last year, while targeting Islamic countries with halal food products prepared in accordance to Islamic Sharia law.



The Agrifood Frontier Leader Organization (AFLO), consisting of 20 people with expertise in trade, marketing and agriculture, will undergo a one-month training session on export procedures, customs clearance and safety measures abroad before being sent to India, Kazakhstan, Italy, Brazil and South Africa, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a press release.They will be dispatched as part of a joint team of government officials, scholars and employees of private firms with the aim of exploring new export markets abroad.The youths will be given round-trip air tickets and living expenses abroad.They will also be provided with a certain amount of incentives if export contracts are signed."It is vital for the youths to take part in the development of the agricultural industry if we want to make it a future-oriented one," Agriculture Minister Kim Jae-soo said in the release. "We hope the AFLO youths will greatly help the country make inroads into new markets with their shining ideas and passion." (Yonhap)