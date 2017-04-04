‘Listed firms’ net profit to surpass 120 trillion won

(Yonhap)

The combined net profit of listed companies in South Korea is expected to top 120 trillion won ($107 billion) this year, according to securities firm Mirae Asset Daewoo.“The combined net profit of 246 listed firms is expected to reach 126.6 trillion won this year,” Yoo Myung-gan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said Tuesday.He added that the steel, telecommunications and semiconductors industries are predicted to post stronger profits, whereas sectors dealing with capital goods, trading, automobiles and energy are to make downward adjustments in their earnings.The net profit of the listed firms in the first quarter is forecast to stand at 28.8 trillion won. The sectors making upward adjustments in their net profits in the quarter are steel, telecommunications and information technology hardware.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)