Air purifier market grows globally amid worsening air pollution

The air purifier market has grown rapidly around the world in recent years, industry data showed Tuesday, amid air pollution concerns caused by rising levels of fine and yellow dust particles emitted by cars, power stations and factories.



The market has expanded by over 10 percent annually for the past three years to reach $3.7 billion last year, according to the data.



As many as 15 million air purifiers were sold globally in 2014, and the figure is expected to jump to 17 million units by 2018.By country, China emerged as the biggest market with $1.5 billion, with the United States and Japan trailing with $700 million each.China's rapid industrialization for the past few decades has greatly aggravated air pollution with levels of particulate matter rising to nearly 40 times the limits set by the World Health Organization during the winter.Westerly winds from China carry smog as well as yellow dust from Mongolia to the Korean Peninsula during winter and spring, contributing to deteriorating air pollution in South Korea. Some reports say the Chinese fine yellow dust travel as far as Japan and the US.Growing concerns over air pollution have propelled South Korea's air purifier market to surge to 1 trillion won ($888.4 million) in 2016 from 300 billion won in 2013."China has been leading the global air purifier market while South Korea's market has witnessed a rapid growth in recent years," an industry source said. "The market is also growing in advanced economies such as the United States and Canada as people there want air purifiers to clean air polluted by carpets and dogs at home, although they enjoy relatively clean air out of doors." (Yonhap)