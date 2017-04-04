FT Island to rock out at Korea-Japan rock fest

FT Island (FNC Entertainment)

Korean band FT Island will perform at the ‘2017 Korea-Japan Super Rock Great Meeting” rock festival in July, its agency said Tuesday.According to the FNC Entertainment, the five-member band will participate in the festival that will be held on July 1 at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul.Popular bands from the two countries will take part, including Korean band Eve along with rock musician Miyavi, band Spyair from Japan. Japanese band Comodo Dragon will open the gathering of rock bands.Composed of members Choi Jong-hoon, Lee Hong-ki, Song Seung-hyun, Lee Jae-jin and Choi Min-hwan, the band debuted in 2007 with the album “Cheerful Sensibility.”It has since gained popularity with hit tracks including its first single “Lovesick,” which topped the major K-pop charts upon its release, “Pray” and “Take Me Now.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)