[Newsmaker] Another Korean former sex slave dies



 

Published : 2017-04-04 13:06
Updated : 2017-04-04 13:57

Another South Korean woman who was coerced into Japan's wartime sexual slavery died Tuesday, a local civic group said.

The Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said Lee Soon-deok died at around 7:30 a.m. at the age of 99.

Lee Soon-deok (Yonhap)

Her death leaves only 38 surviving victims of Japan's brutal wartime crime. Initially, 238 women were on the list of government-registered former sex slaves.

Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese troops during World War II. Japan colonized Korea from 1910-45. (Yonhap)

