Park supporter indicted over death of rally participant

A 66-year-old supporter of ousted President Park Geun-hye has been indicted on charges of hijacking a police bus and killing another participant in a protest rally against the president's removal from office last month, prosecutors said Tuesday.





Protesters hold a rally near the Constitutional Court in Seoul on March 10, 2017, to call for the court to reject the impeachment of then-President Park Geun-hye, as police blocked their way by setting up a barricade made of buses. The court upheld the impeachment of Park later the same day. (Yonhap file photo)

The man, identified only by his surname Jeong, is accused of ramming a bus against other buses during the protest on March 10, causing a 100-kilogram police speaker to fall on another protester, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.The victim, identified only by his last name Kim, 72, was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead the same day.Prosecutors said Jeong was also charged with obstruction of police duty, damaging public property and illegally using another's vehicle. (Yonhap)