Korea Tour Card growing popular with foreigners

A smartcard allowing foreign tourists to enjoy various benefits is growing popular, Visit Korea Committee said Tuesday, selling over 20,000 just two months after its release.



Launched in late January, the Korea Tour Card allows those visiting the country to get discounts on some tourism-related activities, encompassing shopping, sightseeing and performances such as those by Hallyu stars.



It also acts as a pass for public transport anywhere in the country, until 2018.





Japanese tourists pose with their Korea Tour Cards (Visit Korea Committee)

The rechargeable 4,000 won ($3.60) cards are sold on 40 Jeju Air international flights, 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide and at travel stores at Incheon International Airport Station and Seoul Station.Starting April, the smartcards will be sold at vending machines located inside the Seoul Metro (Line Nos. 1 to 4) and the Airport Railroad Express. The committee also plans to make them available online and at local and international travel agencies.Figures from the Visit Korea Committee show that 26 percent of the card sales at convenience stores were made in areas other than Seoul.“The Korea Tour Card is being used not just in Seoul, but all across the country. We will expand the scope of its benefits in provinces (outside Seoul), so that tourists can visit every corner of Korea,” said Han Kyung-ah, secretary-general of the committee.By Yoon Min-sik