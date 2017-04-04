‘The Prison’ surpasses ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at box office

Han Suk-kyu (left) and Kim Rae-won star in “The Prison.” (Showbox)

Korean crime action flick “The Prison” outpaced “Beauty and the Beast” at the Korean box office Tuesday, according to the Korean Film Council.“The Prison” topped the list of films, selling 60,713 tickets Monday, followed by “Beauty and the Beast,” which sold 49,484 tickets.The two films have been competing for the top spot at the local box office since “The Prison” opened in theaters on March 23. The Korean movie stars Han Suk-kyu and Kim Rae-won as prison inmates controlling a powerful crime syndicate. “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney’s real-life adaptation of the famed fairy tale starring Emma Watson, had previously maintained the top spot since it opened on March 16.Coming in third and fourth places Monday were “Ghost in the Shell” with 33,324 tickets sold and “One Line” with 24,605 tickets.Cumulative ticket sales are some 2.2 million for “The Prison” and 4.1 million for “Beauty and the Beast.”