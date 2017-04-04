Samsung considered 'cool' among young consumers

South Korea's top electronics brand Samsung is considered "cool" among young US consumers, an industry report released by Internet giant Google Inc. showed Tuesday.



In the study titled "It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool," Google conducted a survey on 400 teens aged 13 to 17, and 800 millennials, or those aged 18-26, last year.





Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed at one of its shops in Seoul in this photo taken on April 2, 2017. (Yonhap)

Brands were evaluated with figures between 4 and 9, with a higher figure indicating that the companies appealed more to younger consumers and were considered "cool." A similar survey was also conducted to keep track of consumer awareness, which gave figures up to 10 to each brand.Samsung posted a figure between 7 and 7.5, among millennials, similar to US archrival Apple Inc. Its brand awareness also hovered between 8.75 and 10.Other brands that were considered cooler than Samsung and Apple were online shopping mall Amazon.com, sports brand Nike, electric carmaker Tesla, video-sharing web YouTube, streaming service provider Netflix and Google.Samsung was viewed as being cooler than its Japanese rival Sony Corp. and global coffee chain Starbucks among millennials, the report showed.As for teens aged from 13 to 17, Samsung also received a figure between 6.5 and 7, which was similar to Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Microsoft and Nintendo. Apple received a higher grade compared with Samsung among teens with a reading of 7.5. (Yonhap)