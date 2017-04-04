NK leader won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons against US: ex-Pyongyang diplomat

WASHINGTON -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons against the United States if he sees signs of imminent attacks on the communist nation, a former senior North Korean diplomat said.



Thae Yong-ho, who served as deputy ambassador at the North's Embassy in London before defecting to South Korea last year, made the remark in an interview with NBC Television broadcast Sunday, saying the North's leader can do "anything beyond the normal imagination."





"Once he sees that there is any kind of sign of a tank or an imminent threat from America, then he would use his nuclear weapons with ICBM" (intercontinental ballistic missiles), Thae said."If Kim Jong-un has nuclear weapons and ICBMs, he can do anything. So, I think the world should be ready to deal with this kind of person," he said.Thae said the North's leader is "desperate in maintaining his rule by relying on his nuclear weapons and ICBM." Kim became obsessed with obtaining nuclear weapons after seeing what happened to Iraq's Saddam Hussein and Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, he said."That's why Kim Jong-un strongly believes that only a nuclear weapon can guarantee his rule," Thae said.The North's leader even killed his own uncle and half-brother, Thae said, adding that the autocratic leader is "a man who can do anything to remove (anyone in) his way.""Kim Jong-un is a man who can do anything beyond the normal imagination" and that "the final and the real solution to the North Korean nuclear issue is to eliminate Kim Jong-un from the post," Thae said. (Yonhap)