[Graphic News] Singapore tops list of best Asian universities

National University of Singapore has retained its title as Asia’s best university for the second year in a row, according to the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2017.Peking University maintained its second-place ranking and Tsinghua University was ranked third. Both of them are located in Beijing.Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology ranked eighth, followed by Seoul National University and Pohang University of Science and Technology.The universities were ranked based on 13 performance indicators such as research performance, teaching environment and research citations.