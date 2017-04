(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor‘s flagship G90 sedan was named the most luxurious sedan in Saudi Arabia for 2017, the carmaker said Monday.Hyundai’s sedan, also known as the EQ900 in South Korea, topped the luxury segment listed by Okaz, a Saudi Arabian daily newspaper based in Jeddah, it added.Hyundai began selling the flagship model in the Middle East country and others in October.The South Korean carmaker said it hopes to take the opportunity to increase sales of the Genesis Sedan in oil-rich countries. Hyundai is expected to release its new mid-sized G70 sedan during the second half of the year.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com