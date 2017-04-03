Peru pleads for flood relief

A woman and her baby stand on a flooded street in the northern city of Piura, Peru, on March 25. (AFP-Yonhap)

The Peruvian Embassy in Seoul has urged for solidarity and support in recovering from a natural disaster that has wrecked the country since mid-March.Massive floods and landslides caused by “El Nino Costero” have ravaged the South American country, destroying more than 100,000 homes, 200 bridges and countless roads. Over 90 people have died, 122,000 have lost their homes and 700,000 are adversely affected, according to the diplomatic mission.The areas worst affected by the catastrophe are the coastal regions of Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancash, Lima, Ica and Arequipa. Overflowing rivers have submerged the main streets of the city Piura and many parts of northern Peru. Many people face water and energy shortages and lack adequate accommodation.The Peruvian government has increased its budget for reconstruction by $764 million, with priorities given to saving lives, rescuing people and clearing roads. The Korean government has decided to offer $300,000 in humanitarian aid comprised of cash and emergency goods such as tents and waterproof clothes, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Peruvian Embassy has opened an account for donations: 107-910017-40204 at KEB Hana Bank.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)