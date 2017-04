Park Hyeon-joo

Park Hyeon-joo, chairman of Mirae Asset Financial Group, will donate 1.6 billion won ($1.44 million) he earned as dividend income from his shares in the group‘s asset management unit last year, officials said Monday.Since 2010, the chairman has been donating his dividend income from Mirae Asset Global Investments to a foundation he established in 2000.Park’s donation will be spent for scholarship and welfare projects run by the foundation named after himself, the company said.The chairman held 60.19 percent in Mirae Asset Global Investments as of Friday.By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com