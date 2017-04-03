Actress Shim Eun-kyung signs contract with Japanese management firm

Management AND said she inked the deal with Humanite Co., expecting the Japanese company to help the actress expand her career in Japan, as well as in other countries.
|This undated photo provided by Management AND shows South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung. (Yonhap)
Humanite President Suzuko Hatanaka said, "We will fully support her activities in Japan as she has great talent and energy."
Shim starred in many hit Korean films, including "Sunny" and "Miss Granny," and recently "Fabricated City." (Yonhap)