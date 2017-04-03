Actress Shim Eun-kyung signs contract with Japanese management firm

This undated photo provided by Management AND shows South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung. (Yonhap)

South Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung signed a management deal with a Japanese company, her Korean agency said Monday.Management AND said she inked the deal with Humanite Co., expecting the Japanese company to help the actress expand her career in Japan, as well as in other countries."We believe the good connection Humanite has established will serve as a stepping stone for Shim to enter other markets," the agency said in a statement.Humanite President Suzuko Hatanaka said, "We will fully support her activities in Japan as she has great talent and energy."Shim starred in many hit Korean films, including "Sunny" and "Miss Granny," and recently "Fabricated City." (Yonhap)